Thirteen Inmates Regain Freedom In Delta State

LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Thirteen inmates across the five correctional centres in Delta State have regained freedom.

Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, who freed them, said 1, 477 warrants were reviewed across the five correctional centres in the state during the exercise, which lasted for three weeks.

Those freed were charged with offences ranging from being members of an unlawful society to robbery, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

Justice Diai stated that the decision to free them was based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who stated that they had no case to answer.

At Ogwashi-uku Correctional Centre, 358 warrants were reviewed and eight inmates were released during the last quarter correctional visit for the year.

Those released from the correctional centre were Osita Dike, Obinna Blessed Onyekwelu, Jerome Sunday, Akighir Sekav, Claus Manasseh, Abdulrahman Idris, Albishamin Emmanuel, and Akilu Haladu.

She stated that 502 warrants were reviewed at the Warri Correctional Centre, with three inmates released. At the Sapele Correctional Centre, 167 warrants were reviewed, with one inmate released.

The Chief Judge stated that 282 warrants were reviewed at the Kwale Correctional Centre, with none of the inmates released. While at Agbor Correctional Centre, 168 warrants were reviewed, and one inmate was set free.

Justice Diai appreciated the Director of Public Prosecutions and others who took part in the exercise for their performance.

