The Lies Of Wole Soyinka On The 2023 Polls

By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At an event titled “The Lies Oh sorry , I mean the Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue” organised by Africa in the World, held in South Africa , Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka lied .

He lied keeping a straight face that Labour Party leadership knew Obi lost 2023 polls and tried to force “a lie” on Nigerians, especially youths, that Obi won the election.

Soyinka lied that the Labour Party leadership attempted to mobilise young people to protest against the outcome of the election on the “banner of lies and deceit”. when in actual fact the people are tired of APC and needed a genuine change .

He lied that Labour Party took over the labour movement and turned it to a regional party but failed to explain why the Party won Lagos and Abuja .

Soyinka lied when he described Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party vice-presidential candidate’s comments on T V after the selection Oh sorry I mean election as fascistic when in actual fact it was the APC members comments that were fascistic .

Soyinka is prepared to lie even if it destroys his hard earned reputation as long as his benefactor and tribe man becomes president by every means possible To him the end justifies the means .

The 2023 polls is not about Soyinka’s invasion of a radio station with a gun in 1965 to challenge the outcome of an election , that I need to read about or be told, it is what I witnessed and I make bold to say for the records that the 2023 polls was rigged by INEC in favour of Tinubu.

While Soyinka tried hard to mislead and misinform the whole world by hammering that Peter Obi did not win the election he mischievously deliberately refused to address the issues as to whether the election was free, fair , credible and transparent .

Soyinka refused to comment on why INEC violated the Electoral Act and its own rules , regulations and guide lines . He failed to comment on why INEC after been given over N308 billion to ensure that the election results are upload electronically from the polling stations in real time after assuring Nigerians with the international community as our witness turned off the system on the lies that it was experiencing technical glitches and went manual so that it could aid the rigging of the election

It is sad that a role model will involve himself in what we call in Yoruba ‘gbajue’, that is force of lies.”

I urge the whole world not to take Soyinka serious on the Nigerian 2023 polls because he is patronising , biased , tribalistic, dishonest and a propagandist for election riggers .

Chief (Barr) Malcom Omirhobo writes from Lagos

