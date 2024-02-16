Teenager Allegedly Pushed By Friends Into River Ethiope In Sapele Drowns

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A teenager, Peace Eyuruntela, has reportedly drowned in the River Ethiope in Sapele LGA of Delta State.

City & Crime learnt that the victim was allegedly pushed into the river by his friends during what was supposed to be a casual bathing excursion.

A source said, “The outing took a devastating turn when Eyuruntela failed to resurface after entering the water. He must have been pushed in by one of his friends as he was not a good swimmer.

“The news of Eyuruntela’s demise sent shock and sadness throughout the community, particularly among those who knew him well.’’

A widow on the late Eyuruntela’s street, known affectionately as Mille, recounted Eyuruntela’s kindness, stating that he had assisted her in fetching water before leaving with his friends.

Efforts to reach the state’s police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, were not successful.

However, another police officer at the divisional headquarters in Sapele alleged that Eyuruntela’s friends who accompanied him to the river were in detention for questioning.

DailyTrust

