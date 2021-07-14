Tax Invasion: DBIR Seals Ex-Delta Lawmaker, Yingi’s Filling Station, 21 Others In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was mild drama today as the Delta State Internal Revenue Service sealed Yins Petroleum & Gas Limited, purportedly owned by a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Yingi for failure to pay taxes to the State Government.

Also sealed were 21 other companies within Effurun and Warri environs.

The Director of Enforcement, Delta State Internal Revenue Services, Mr. Patrick .O. Onokpasa spoke with newsmen shortly after carrying out execution of judgment on concluded cases at the Revenue Courts in Effurun and Warri.

He said the board decided to seal the lawmaker’s filling station and the other defaulters following a judgment obtained from the Revenue Courts in Warri and Effurun.

He said they decided to seal the filling station and the others with a view to recover tax monies to the Delta State Government.

Mr. Onokpasa noted the lawmaker and the owners of the other firms were duly served court bailiffs but they refused to comply.

According to him, some of the defaulters were represented by their lawyers at the Revenue Court but the Board got a judgment and asked them to seal the defaulting firms.

Mr. Onokpasa warned that there is a penalty for any of the defaulters who removed the seal. “The person will go to jail,” he said.

He however warned the tax defaulters to comply with the Court’s judgment and pay their taxes.

Shortly after Hon. Yingi’s filling station, which is situated at Enerhen Community, Uvwie Local Government Area, was sealed, he dashed in and confronted officials of the Delta State Internal Revenue Services who were still on duty at the community.

The former lawmaker, who claimed to be a government representative, said he was not aware of the development.

While noting that his firm was not duly served notice, Hon. Yingi said there are processes to follow to resolve the matter amicably.

He however promised that his filling station will meet with the tax payments to the Delta State Government saying,”I am a government person and that is where my salary comes from.”

Some of the other firms sealed during the exercise led by an Assistant Director of the Department of Enforcement &Compliance, Mr. Christian Edughoro included Klemic cakes and pastries, St. Luke Petroleum Limited, Alirezi, Rudelco Petrol Filling station, Shaman Educational Foundation, MRS filling station, Toyoye filling station and Tonco Construction and Marine Services in Effurun, and Warri in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.