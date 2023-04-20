Tanker Crushes Keke Rider Along Warri-Sapele Road On ‘One-Way’

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A tricycle driver has been crushed to death by a tanker in Effurun, along the Warri-Sapele Road, in Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred on Monday when an unidentified tricycle driver who plied ‘one-way’ suddenly collided with the tanker which was on its normal route.

The tanker driver was said to have claimed that he did not even see the tricycle as it suddenly rammed into his tanker at an obscured portion before the Tomatoes Market.

Consequently, the tricycle was hit and crushed under another tanker parked by the roadside.

An eyewitness who would not want his name mentioned blamed the tricyclist and lamented that he had defied traffic rule by plying ‘one-way’ on the ever-busy road, instead of going a distance further to make a U-turn at the designated point.

Reacting to the incident, some commuters and traders around the market called on the Federal Road Safety authorities and the Delta State government to set up a task force to checkmate motorists from plying ‘one-way’, and the indiscriminate parking of tankers along express roads, especially around the Tomatoes Market area.

Also, some commuters considered the parking of tankers along the Warri-Sapele Road as a major cause for concern.

Punch