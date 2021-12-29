Taboos Urhobo Married Women Must Avoid

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo the fifth major tribe in Nigeria is located in Delta Central of Delta State. The tribe is known over its strict cultural life style which include strict cultural rules on married women.

It is on record that Urhobo married women who involve in infidelity put their lives, that of their husband and children in danger.

Below are list of taboos for Urhobo married women

1.A married woman from Urhobo extraction neither allow another man other than the husband to lap her nor laps another man. She does not board bike with another man, sitting in front in front or behind another man.

The married Urhobo woman does not eat in the same plate with other man. She does not allow another man to walk across her legs stretched on the floor.

An Urhobo married woman does not sit opposite another man on a bench to play games like eko, ludo, apene or cards.

Nothing on earth makes an Urhobo married woman to sleep on the same bed with another man, other than her husband.

5.It is an abomination for another man to hold her on the wrist, touch her breasts, taps her buttocks or hold her hips.

It is an offence to take her husband’s money without his permission.

Attending parties without her husband knowledge is an offence.

It is a taboo for another man to embrace, caress, peck on the cheeks or kissed her.

If she does contrary to the any of the above, the gods will do the needful. Those who have ears to hear let them hear..

