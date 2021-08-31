Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ Stabbed To Death After Receiving N50m Alert

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Baptist Church in Okuokoko community, Delta State, was thrown into mourning on Monday after a 20-year-old resident, identified only as Clinton, was stabbed to death.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victim, who was suspected to be an Internet fraudster, aka Yahoo boy, was killed after receiving a bank alert of over N50m.

A source said, “Clinton was in HK, a building housing many Internet fraudsters, with his friends when his bank alerted him around 3am on Friday. He was stabbed to death after he screamed for joy.

“His assailants were accosted by vigilantes while they were trying to take Clinton’s body to his mother. They were allowed through after bribing the vigilantes.

“The Baptist Church in Okuokoko community where the deceased was a member of the Royal Ambassador is mourning the death”

The deceased’s mother, simply identified as Onome, was said to have rushed him to the Central Hospital, Ekpan, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said he had yet to receive details of the incident.

In another development, the police killed two suspected armed robbers on Saturday in a gun battle.

According to the PPRO, the divisional patrol team from Otu-Jeremi Police Station, while on a stop-and-search duty along the Egbo/Otokutu Road, received information that four suspected robbers who snatched two vehicles abandoned them at Otokutu community due to mechanical faults and were escaping in a tricycle.

He said the team swung into action and chased the hoodlums, adding that the gang, on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them.

Edafe noted that in the ensuing gun battle, the hoodlums were forced to abandon the tricycle, saying two of them escaped through a bush, while two others were found in the tricycle with gunshot injuries and one AK-47 rifle.

“The suspects who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to a hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” he added.

The police said items recovered from them included an empty magazine, a cash of N200,000, gold jewellery, one AK-47 rifle with breach number NK344397 with two magazines and three live ammunition.

Punch