Suspected Yahoo Boy Allegedly Stabs Man To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called (Yahoo Boys) have allegedly murdered a middle age man in his 20s in his compound along Ugbo Road, in Okpaka Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, who was popularly called Young Landland, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in his chest and stomach before he gave up the ghost, at the early hours of Monday, July 24, 2023, in his sitting room.

The deceased, who is the owner of the building where the unfortunate incident occurred, has three tenants as occupants.

According to one of the tenants, who spoke, said that he did not hear any sound from his landlord apartment due to the fact that his generator set was on till the early hours of yesterday due to power blackout from public power supply.

He noted that during the day, the deceased usually had a lot of people that visit him on regular basis due to his simplicity as a person and was mostly loved by all.

Narrating the incident, the deceased wife, who was filled with tears, stated that she and her little child went for weekend at her mum place in Otokutu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state only to return to meet her husband in his pool of blood at about 4:00 pm yesterday and instantly shouted for help.

The deceased, hails from Okpaka Community and his survived by his wife, a Child, siblings, relatives and age parents.

His remains were later deposited at a Mortuary yesterday by his relations. This incident is coming barely a year, when Suspected Internet fraudsters popularly called (Yahoo boys) shot dead another of their colleague, Mr. Ovie Efe at his Compound, in Ugbo Road, Okpaka Community, around 3:00 pm on that faithful day.

As at the time of filling this report, the police could not be reach for comment.

Delta Bulletin