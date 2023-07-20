Suspected Ritualists Kill Okada Rider, Harvest Private Organs In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium Tuesday in Ogwashi-Uku community as mutilated body of a missing motorcyclist was found in a shallow grave in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Independent gathered that the victim, Panda Magali, who worked as a commercial motorcyclist in Ogwashi-Uku community.

It was learnt that his assailants lured him to embark on a journey at about 7 p.m. in the guise that they were traveling towards Azagb- Ogwashi-Uku.

It was gathered that the victim was allegedly lured to a lonely pathway where he was killed by his supposed passengers who made away with his motorcycle.

It was learnt that the body of the victim was severely mutilated as his private organs were harvested by his assailants.

It was further gathered that the body of the mutilated body of the deceased was found by family members who had earlier reported him missing to the Ogwashi-Uku Police Division.

According to our source, “After reporting him missing, the police mobilised and went in search of him only to discover his corpse inside the bush. Those who killed him took away his motorcycle and also severed his private part.”

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident saying, efforts were being made to nab the suspects.

