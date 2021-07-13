Suspected Kidnappers Shot Dead DELSU Student, Whisk Away Two

Share This





















Related

According to sources, apart from Odje who lost his life during the attack that took place at Oria, a community that is less than 15 minutes drive to the university community, Mr. Divine Omajuwa of Geology Department and Miss Hamza Hussiena Jennifer of Pharmacology Department in DELSU who were also returning back to school were whisked away by the gunmen.Reason why Odje was shot dead on the spot is still unknown.Reacting to the ugly news, the University Management condemned in its entirety the gruesome murder of Mr. Odje Stephen and the kidnap of Divine and Jennifer.A statement signed by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Professor Chukwujindu Iwegbue, called on “the relevant security agencies and the general public to step up actions to ensure the immediate release and safe rescue of the kidnapped students,” adding that the perpetrators of this heinous crime against innocent students of the University must be brought to book.The university also condoled with the family of the deceased.Vanguard