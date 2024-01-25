Suspected Cable Thief Arrested At Stephen Keshi Stadium In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young man identified as Pius Okereke was caught after he allegedly stole cable wires at the Stephen Keshi township stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

One Mano Ohoriemu, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, January 22, 2024, said the suspect claims to hail from Imo state.

It was gathered that the suspect broke into the stadium premises and removed cable wires at the facility.

