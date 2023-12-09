Succor As Delta CP Wale Abass Presents N10.5m To Families Of Deceased Policemen

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The families of policemen who lost their lives on duty breathe a sigh of relief as Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass presents N110,485,291.96k cheques to them.

The cheques issued on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun are parts of the IGP Family Welfare and Group Life Assurance Schemes presented to a Thirty-three beneficiaries who are next of Kin to the deceased officers.

CP Wale Abass, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, expressed his appreciation for the IGP’s generosity, stating that the cheques will help the families tremendously and serve as a reminder that even if their loved ones are no longer with them, the sacrifices they made can never be forgotten.

CP Wale Abass acknowledged the deep sense of concern of the Inspector General of Police, especially on the wellbeing of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured that the police is relentless in its welfare scheme for its personnel, and will not back down on the initiative, especially for all deceased officers who sacrificed their lives fighting for the peace and progress of the country.

The CP admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the money given to them. One of the beneficiaries Isioma Francisca Ogabu who is the next of kin to the late Inspector Ogabu Ndidi speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the IGP for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the money.