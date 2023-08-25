Subsidy: Onuesoke Applauds Oborevwori’s  Increment Of Workers’ Salaries, Reduction Of Working Days

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s lofty implementation of the N5 Billion allocated to each state of the federation and the subsequent increment of Delta State workers’ salaries and reduction of working days to ameliorate hardship of the workers in the state.

Recalled that Oborevwori in attempt to reduce the hardship of the fuel increase on Delta State workers has not only announced the increase of workers’ salaries in the state, but has equally reduced their days of working so as to cushion the hardship on them.

Reacting to Oborevwori’s action, Onuesoke who addressed journalist at Asaba International Airport on his way to Climate Change Conference in Lagos, described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a listening leader who has the feelings of Delta State workers at heart and has vowed to run a pro-workers welfare government.

According to Onuesoke, the Governor, even as Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, has always implemented laws towards the welfare of staff of the Assembly in particular and the state in general.

He stated that when some other states are still contemplating on how best to resolve the hardship created by the fuel subsidy removal, Oborevwori has gone ahead to implement a robust palliative agenda for the state workers.

The PDP Chieftain equally commended the Governor for including the venerable in the society which include the physically challenged and market women in the palliative agenda urging those not in the aforementioned bracket to exercise patience while government is working out something for them.

Onuesoke also appluaded the Governor on the extension of the palliative to local government workers and the directives to recruits two thousand workers for primary schools across the state.

This gesture according to Onuesoke is a major boost to the rising unemployment rate in the state and will address inadequacy of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state..

