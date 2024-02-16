Stella Okotete Reveals Why She Did Not Emerge As Minister

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The executive director (Business Development) of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete, has revealed why she failed to emerge minister in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Okotete was recommended to the Senate for screening and confirmation by President Tinubu as a ministerial nominee last year but the red chamber did not clear her, citing security concerns.

However, former minister of state for Labour and Productivity during the immediate past presidency of Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo, was appointed minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria to replace Okotete and represent Delta State.

Okotete, who is from Delta central senatorial district claimed that the refusal of the Senate to clear her was “purely political games.”

She said those fighting her are envious and fear that she may vie for the 2027 Delta governorship election. Okotete however said she had no intention to join the governorship race.

She added that she is not under investigation by any security outfit in the country, noting that she would not have remained a NEXIM bank director if she were a security threat to the country.

In 2020, Okotete was appointed as the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Leadership

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com