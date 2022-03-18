Staff, Students Flee School In Urhobo Community Over Suspected Herdsmen Invasion

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Academic activities have been brought to a halt at Ohoror Secondary School, Ohoror in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, as staff and students were forced to flee the school following the attack on the school by suspected herdsmen.

It would be recalled that three persons were reportedly shot last week by herdsmen, who invaded the school and took some students hostage.

Addressing newsmen when he visited the school, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, said: “The school is not in session because herdsmen have chased the teachers and students away after the horrible event that occurred last week when they came and abducted three students.

“The community rose and pursued the herdsmen into the forest and were able to rescue the children while three of our boys were shot and the following day, the herdsmen attacked again.

“And this is a school where the government just gave us a project to renovate one of those classrooms and get in some laboratory equipment but the contractor handling the project has abandoned it because of herdsmen menace.

“The contractor has run away, the students and staff all gone because no parent will allow his/her child to be here under the circumstances, where three children have been abducted and rescued by the community at a cost.

“Calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of the community, he said: “You cannot see the police presence here and I am not expecting the Police Commissioner to do something but he cannot do anything, considering the calibre of persons that own the cows.”

“We know how they come and when they come, they are escorted by the military men, and it is not like the Nigerian government is not aware of what is going on, but they just abandoned us to our fate.”

Vanguard