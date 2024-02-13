Spiritual Problem: Chief Omirhobo Urges Pastor Adeboye To Stop Misinforming Nigerians

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human Right Lawyer, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has urged General Overseer of RCCG to stop deceiving Nigerians that the nation’s problem is spiritual.

Recall that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has postulated that the problems facing Nigeria require spiritual solutions. Adeboye who was in Kaduna for a crusade, stated this during a courtesy visit to the governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, at the Government House. He said Nigeria urgently needs the help of God to overcome the challenges facing it, adding that he was in Kaduna to pray for the people and give them hope.

Disputing Adeboye’s claim in his X platform (former twitter) Malcolm Omirhobo said President Bola Tinubu and governors are in office to fix Nigeria not to do their best like BUHARI .

He urged Adeboye to kindly stop misinforming Nigerians that their problem is spiritual saying, “ Because if it is your prayers and fasting that would have solved it . Pastor our problem is political and not spiritual so stop playing the Ostrich because Nigerians can now see the light and will stand up for good governance no matter your lies.”

