‘Spirits Of 1,000 People Killed During Civil War Still Protesting Asaba 54 Years After’

LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Isana Ajie of Asaba kingdom, Chuck Nduka Eze, has revealed that the spirits of about 1,000 Asaba people killed during the 30 months Nigeria civil war are still protecting and guiding them. Hence, there is peace in Asaba, 54 years after the war.

He stated this at the kick-off of the centenary anniversary of Asagba of Asaba, Prof. John Edozien, held at Ogwa Ukwu Ahaba, in Asaba, the state capital, on Sunday.

Eze said the chiefs, led by the Iyase of the kingdom, Patrick Onyeobi, Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Patrick Ukah, House of Representatives member, Ngosi Okolie, and other stakeholders kicked off the planting of the symbolic 1,000 trees for the five Ebos quarters in Asaba to commemorate that sad memory.

He said: “Our choosing 1,000 trees was not by accident. Many of you, of course, will certainly recall that Asaba has a relationship with the figure ‘1,000,’ because at a very sad moment of Nigeria’s history, about 1,000 Asaba people were killed when there was a crisis in the country.”

