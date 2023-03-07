Shocking As Omo-Agege, Sheriff Beg ‘Obidients’ For Votes Ahead Of Saturday’s Election (SEE POSTERS)

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Wonders they say shall never end. Who will ever believe that Delta APC and PDP that described the Obidients as structure less will make u turn and start begging the Labour Party loyalists for votes?

But it happened in the public glare as governorship candidates of both parties go about appealing to the Obidients to vote for them in March 11th election. This is desperation taking too far.

How do you expect members of Labour Party that has Ken Peller as their Governorship candidate in Delta state to abandon their principal and vote for you?

Most embarrassing is that both candidates have printed posters with the logo of Labour Party embedded in it telling electorates that the Obidients are joing forces with them.

It was reported that the Delta State APC Governorship candidate Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, along with his supporters and loyalists met with Obi supporters and earnestly begged them to convert their votes in LP to APC.

Governorship candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are now begging Labour Party supporters known as ‘Obidients’ to support their political ambition.

Deputy Senate President and APC gubernatorial candidate, Omo-Agege over the weekend stormed Asaba and Oshimili South LGA where Peter Obi scored the highest number of votes of over 40,000, to woo supporters ahead of Saturday’s election.

Omo-Agege, along with his supporters and loyalists met with Obi supporters and earnestly begged them to convert their votes in LP to APC.

He said: “We have succeeded in the first leg during the presidential election. Let us come together and chase away our common enemy. Let us together and reject the afflictions of PDP. Vote me for pensioners to be paid their gratuities, affordable school fees will be paid at universities and constant electricity will be possible.

“Convert your votes in the Labour Party to Omo-Agege. I know what Obidients want; I will run a participatory government with you. Finish the good work you have started. The wounded lion has started to run helter-skelter and begging for votes. Don’t listen to them.”

Also, Delta State PDP candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, rubbished the words of Omo-Agege saying APC is a scam and will never keep to its words.

Sheriff urged ‘Obidients’ not to listen to APC who will use and dump them later, instead, they should vote for PDP.

However, Delta State Labour Party Governorship candidate, Ken Peller has denied both Omo-Agege and Sheriff Oborevwori while urging the Obidients to be steadfast and vote enmass for all members of Labour Party in Delta State in March 11 election as they did for Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi in the concluded Presidential election in February 25th.

He said, he is the most qualified among all the governorship candidates in Delta State. He urged Deltan electorates to change the status by voting enmass for Labour Party in the state.