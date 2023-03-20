Sheriff Oborevwori Is A Destiny Child-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described Governor-Elect of Delta State and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as a destiny child.

Onuesoke made the description while speaking to journalists by the sideline at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) coalition centre Asaba, Delta state immediate Oborevwori was declared the winner of Delta State governorship election by INEC official.

INEC declared Oborevwori who polled 360,234 to defeat the Deputy Senate President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 360,234 votes the winner of Delta State Governorship election.

While celebrating the victory of Oborevwori, elated Onuesoke while giving reasons for describing the Delta Speaker a destiny child recalled that Oborevwori who is a first timer in the House of Assembly emerged as Speaker over six years uninterrupted, became Vice Chairman of Conference of Speakers of States Legislatures in Nigeria and had just won the governorship election of Delta State.

He added that all these laurels were achieved in one stretch without interruption.

“There is no other way to describe the emergence of Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governor-elect of Delta than to say he is a destiny child. Everything is predestined for him. Just imagine being a Speaker of Delta State House of assembly for six years uninterrupted.

“He moved up the ladder from there to become Conference of Speakers of States Legislatures in Nigeria. Now he has become Governor-Elect of Delta state. From here by the grace of God he will move to higher grade after completing his governorship leadership. What else do we call these achievements but destiny’, he stated.

The PDP Chieftain who assured that Oborevwori would performed excellently as governor of Delta State explained that since he emerged under as Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly there have been so many positive changes.

He added that before the whole members of the house of Assembly supported him they believe in his capacity and integrity of delivering good governance.

Onuesoke appealed to the people of Delta state to close ranks and work in synergy with Chief Oborevwori so that he can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.