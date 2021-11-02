Senate Quizzes Festus Keyamo Over 774,000 Public Works Disbursements

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senate Committee on Labour, yesterday, quizzed Minster of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over the funds and disbursements made so far in respect of beneficiaries of the current administration’s 774,000 Special Public Works (SPW) programme.

Specifically, the committee chairman, Godiya Akwashiki enquired if the money was lodged in the National Directorate of Employment’s (NDE) account.

He said Nigerians wanted to know who he the made disbursements and whose account was holding the funds.

Responding, Keyamo hinted that the Federal Government was yet to disburse N7.3 billion to the remaining participants of the scheme.

The minister made the revelation during the budget defence organised by the panel for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs in Abuja.

Keyamo, who said the delay was due to bank issues, promised that the ministry would ensure that the funds were disbursed before end of December.

