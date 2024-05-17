Published On: Fri, May 17th, 2024

Scrap JAMB, It Is Not After Interest Of Prospective Students-Onuesoke Urges FG

LAGOS MAY 17 (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial candidate has requested for the totally scrapping of Joint Admission Metrication Board (JAMB) describing it as money making marching for the government at the expense of wards of prospective students.

Onuesoke who  described JAMB as  money making machine while responding to questions from journalists  in Asaba,  capital of Delta State recently argued that how can it be justified that  out of 1.9 million candidates who took the JAMB Examination it is only 8,400 candidates that  scored  300 and above?

He insisted that, JAMB has lost its relevance since tertiary institutions still conduct their own entrance examinations for prospective students after writing JAMB examination.

Onuesoke  urged the federal government to scrap JAMB because the body which suppose to be nonprofit making has become money  making machine  and as such denies determined and brainy applicants from getting admissions into various tertiary institutions in the country.

“It is annoying hearing JAMB register general bragging about how much he remitted into the federation account amid the mass failure in the examination.

“First and foremost, when it is clear that the whole universities in Nigeria cannot admit more  than 400,000 candidates  why would JAMB sell forms to  about 1.9m  candidates to write  the examination?  Well, people will say it is about competition, but the secret behind is to extort the parents of the prospective students,” he disclosed.

While describing JAMB as “a way of defrauding the masses” and as well an obstacle to gaining admission into tertiary education by millions of Nigerians, the PDP Chieftain suggested that tertiary institutions should be allowed to implement their own standard of admitting qualified students, saying “every university has its own standard requirements that they use to secure admission, why are we still using unified examination?

“I am of the opinion that they should use WEAC and NECO results of the prospective students as means of admission into universities with university common entrance as basic admission.  The scores or grade  scored   in WEAC or NECO  should be determine by various universities for admission,” he advised.

