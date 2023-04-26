Sapele Tenants Beg Landlords To Be Considerate Over Constant Rent Increment

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Sapele, Delta State, have called on landlords in the town to be considerate with their tenants with respect to constant rent increment considering the present economic hardship.

Concerned residents made the plea in an interaction with selected landlords in Sapele over the weekend.

Residents noted that it was the rent of houses that were renovated or upgraded that could be increased reasonably, but wondered why it is now the case with most landlords in the town who are not renovating their houses.

They pointed out that most landlords increase rents of residential houses and shops every January, not minding the state of the building.

The concerned tenants also noted that when some of the property needed maintenance, the landlords shy away from the responsibility, leaving the tenants to deal with it.

The chief convener of the interactive session, Mr Junior Onokpasa, pleaded with the invited landlords to consider the plights of their tenants and help to prevail on other landlords to do the same.

Tribune