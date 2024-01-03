Revealed: Four Reasons Why Ibori Dumps  Omo-Agege For Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-More reasons have been emerging for the shocking political tremor in Delta State that saw Chief James Ibori switch support from Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

GWG.ng had reported that Ibori, the former governor of Delta State and around whom the main political mainstream in the state had been built had in a New Year message asked his followers to support the present Delta State administration.

The call was against the track of the political development in 2023 when Ibori was believed to have backed the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate of Oborevwori because of discord with the former governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Noting the new stance of Chief Ibori, a chieftain of the PDP told GWG that four reasons accounted for the decision to shift from Omo-Agege to Oborevwori.

According to him, “Omo-Agege was never really Ibori’s first preference for governor,” the PDP chief said in reference to the earlier preference of the former governor for Chief David Edevbie.

He cited a second reason as “he does not want to be neither here nor there and as such wants to be relevant. Ibori knows that even if they do the election ten times that Omo-Agege will not win and that fact may have sunk into him.”

Going further, the political chieftain said that “Ibori wants to be relevant, having been a former governor of the state. He does not want to keep his political disciples hanging. I tell you that today if Ibori nominates 50 SAs that Sheriff will gladly appoint them.”

Concluding with a fourth reason, he said that Governor Oborevwori had also still been courting Chief Ibori who remarkably brought him into the political limelight with his first political appointment as an aide.

However, the camp of Senator Omo-Agege has dismissed the change of stance by Ibori as fake news.

GWG

