Reps Seat Dispute: Appeal Court Reverses Elumelu’s Victory, Reinstates Okolie Of LP

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has set aside the judgment by the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba which declared Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

In two judgments, the appellate court declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the election.

It faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court agreed with counsel to the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji, that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.

Channelstv

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com