Reprisal Attack: Mother, Son Of Fleeing Vigilante Member Killed In Urhobo Community

LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mother, son of Festus Wilfred suspected killer of factional vigilante leader of Evwreni Community were killed recently in an action suspected to be reprisal attack.

Community source informed Urhobotoday that two factions of vigilante groups in Evwreni community of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state have been having running battles among themselves, adding that in course of one of the misunderstanding, Festus Wilfred allegedly pulled out a gun and shot dead the leader of the other faction.

“After killing him, he fled from the community. Those loyal to the murdered factional vigilante leader stormed Festus’s house but he had escaped from home. The aggrieved loyalists therefore killed his mother and one his twin son. As I am talking to you, the corpse of the mother still lying outside the source,” Urhobotoday source who did not want his names on print revealed during telephone conversation with our correspondent.

When contacted Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said that someone was murdered in the community, but denied knowledge of the killing of Festus’s mother and his son.