Rep Member Reveals Why Warri, Other N’Delta Ports Are Isolated

LAGOS DECEMBER 2TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The member representing Okpe Sapele Uvwie federal constituency, Benedict Etanabene, has said the power that be is against the resuscitation of Warri Ports and other seaports in Niger Delta as a result of dislike and disregard they have for the people of the region.

According to him, the same benefits accruing to Lagos State in form of Internally Generated Revenue, IGR and employment from Tin can and Apapa Ports in Lagos State is also what Delta State would have been benefiting if the seaports in Delta State are working,

Etanabene spoke in Effurun, after paying Christmas and birthday visits to His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom at his palace in Orerokpe and His Royal Majesty,Abe,1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Effurun.

He said: “If the seaports in Sapele, Warri, Burutu, Koko and Calabar are working, the people from South East, who are mostly businessmen, would not have made use of the Lagos seaports. Seaports in Lagos account for about 70 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue IGR, of the state. If the Warri, Sapele, Koko, Bomadi seaports are working, it will definitely increase the IGR of Delta State.”

Responding to challenge thrown to him by the traditional rulers on working together for the benefits of his people, explained that he has not been relating with Labour lawmakers alone, but cut across party lines.

“I don’t see myself as Labour Party member only. On my empowerment programme for the less privileged and aged people of about 80 years and above, we never considered whether you are PDP, APC or Labour Party. I am going to work with other lawmakers from Delta State and Niger Delta across party lines to bring critical development to our people in my constituency and Niger Delta in general.”

