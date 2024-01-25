Relocation Wahala: Abuja Is For Nigerians, Not For Arewa-Onuesoke

Share This





















As controversies continue to trail the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, from Abuja to Lagos, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described the protests as unnecessary.

Recall that the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, some northern groups, especially, Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACNYA) and Northern Senators have criticized the move, describing it as a deliberate ploy to further under develop the northern region of the country.

Reacting to the protest of the Northerners on the relocation of the aforementioned while responding to questions from journalist in Lagos yesterday, Onuesoke stated that it is wrong for Northerners to claim Abuja as their own, stressing that Abuja belongs to all Nigerians and not Arewas alone.

“If the Government is moving any offices from Abuja to other parts of Nigeria, it will contribute to logistics and administrative convenience of such Ministry or department. Nothing is wrong with it. Why are some of the Northerners taking the relocation of these offices so personal as if the Central Bank belongs to North?

“The Government has the right to move it to another place as it was moved from Lagos to Abuja. The Capital was formerly in Lokoja, from there to Calabar, from Calabar to Lagos and from Lagos to Abuja. Did the Southerners protest?, he asked.

While justifying the relocation of section of CBN and FAAN to from Abuja to Lagos, the PDP Chieftain argued that 85% of financial transaction takes place in Lagos and 85% of travelers in and out of Nigeria takes place in Muritala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

“The Federal Government decision of relocating FAAN from Abuja to Lagos will reduce the cost of FAAN staff Chattering private jets from Abuja to Lagos to sign or approve documents.

“In America the Central Bank is leveled all over the places. Even the American Central Bank is sited in New York and not in Washington DC.

The NIMASA they are referring to that it is relocated to Lagos, did Abuja has Water or river? Will NIMASA be giving approval to ships in from Abuja?

“Nobody cares where the office is located. We only want results. Everything cannot function in Abuja. If I am the president, ministry of defence should move to down the north, move police ministry to East. Ministry of Niger Delta have no business in Abuja, move it to Niger Delta. Commerce and industry can be in Lagos or Anambra.

“Abeg relocate the headquarters of NNPC, oil multinational companies to Niger Delta, NDDC to Niger Delta and NPA to Niger Delta,” he appealed to the Federal Government.