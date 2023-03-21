Registering at Yesplay: How to Get Started with Online Sports Betting

Share This





















Introduction

YesPlay is one of the most coveted bookies in the Rainbow Nation (South Africa). The reason is not far-fetched. The sportsbook can accept multiple wagers on top events. They can also pay massive winnings. In any case, the bookie has passed muster. As of now, it has over 500,000 users.

The sportsbook furnishes several spectra of wagers. It also delivers the best sweepstakes globally. There’s also an excellent real-time service with a generous selection of games. However, only registered users are qualified to enjoy the fruits of the platform. In this discourse, we will put you through the grind. These include how to register an account at YesPlay, the benefits of yes play registration, and the like.

Steps to Register an Account at Yesplay

YesPlay registration is like a walk in the park. You must ascertain the mobile number that can receive your registration code. In this case, filling out a question sheet or survey form is imperative. If you want to register with YesPlay bet, here are some things to peruse:

Ascertain the email address.

Ascertain the mobile number.

Produce a password.

Select your gender.

Select your country of residence.

Input your date of birth.

Choose the secret question and provide an answer to it.

Look out for the promo code (if there’s any).

Comply with relevant rules.

Let’s look at the YesPlay registration guideline:

Navigate through the pinnacle of the website. You will see the registration icon in red.

Tap the registration icon. It will lead you to the sign-up platform.

You can sign up via three options. These include Facebook, Apple, or Gmail accounts. It’sRegistering through these methods is easier because you don’t need to input fresh details.

You can also register through a sign-up form where you input fresh details. Such details include your phone number, name, and many others.

After registration, you will need to reload the platform. You can achieve this by inputting your sign-in and password again. You can start placing wagers after registration.

Verifying Your Account

It’s not enough to register with YesPlay. FICA verification is a significant aspect of YesPlay. It typically occurs during the first cash-out. Here’s how to fica on yesplay.

Users must have attained the age of 18 years or more.

Anyone who resides in South Africa

Users must upload a copy of a government-issued Identification document on the site. These include Proof of residence, tax certificate, utility bills, and many others.

Users must upload ID-worthy pictures to a wagering account.

Note that you can always send copies of your identification documents to fica@yesplay.bet. Once the verification is successful, then you can withdraw or deposit.

Benefits of Registering at Yesplay

Just like every other bookie, the YesPlay register has several benefits. They include the following:

Access to a wide range of betting options : Casino, sweepstakes, TV lotto, and real-time.

: Casino, sweepstakes, TV lotto, and real-time. Secure and convenient online transactions: The bookie provides several seamless and secure payment systems to users. They include mobile banking, debit, and credit cards. Users enjoy instant deposits. On the other hand, cash-outs may take two to three business days. The minimum remittance amount is R25. On the other hand, the minimum cash-out amount is R100. Plus, the client support system works around the clock.

Exclusive promotions and bonuses for registered users: The bonuses include welcome packages and free wagers for installing the YesPlay software. In this case, the sportsbooks provide a welcome package of one thousand percent on the first remittance. The catch is that you need to sign up and make a deposit of R100 to claim the welcome incentive.

The bookie also offers a free wager of R500 for downloading the software upon registration. The upside is that you can only utilize the bonus on soccer events. Make sure that you utilize the incentive within a day of receiving it.

There’s also a rebate incentive for every user. Place a wager on any activity and secure a compensation of up to R2500 when you lose.

Real-time updates on sports events and results: You will find the updates in the following categories. These include tennis, football, hockey, e-sports, basketball, and many others.

Conclusion

Registering with YesPlay has several upsides that appeal to users. These include access to several punting options, sassy online transactions, exclusive packages for users, and many others. There’s no telling that the sportsbook has a lot to deliver. YesPlay register would be worth the while for any type of punter. Take a firm step forward today and wager your favorite sports on YesPlay.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IM0QfsUF5N86fkk-YTwO8RMBFtOygnEI/edit?usp=share_link&ouid=113471993276058290508&rtpof=true&sd=true&fbclid=IwAR0W_QqtwqnX-xWZSQxzF1FCdx2EoElBGgpbGYb2nOYgImS5mp0Z259-wYM