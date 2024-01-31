Rebranding Oborevwori’s “More Agenda” Through Oil and Gas

Share This





















By Ibru Nejuvie

LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As a leading oil and gas producing state in the country, Delta State economy and Gross Demestic Product (GDP) is bigger than 50 countries in the world but sadly, for too long, the vast oil and gas resources are left in the hands of the Federal Government to explore with very little trickling down as derivation revenue to the state.

Who says Delta State cannot owned a refinery or fully incorporated oil prospecting company engaging in onshore and offshore operations for the benefit of our people.

Amidst report of the 72nd edition of the Energy Institute’s “Statistical Review of World Energy 2023′, indicating that the federal government may have lost an estimated $10 tn to natural gas flaring in ten years, the time has come for sub-nationals to take maximum advantage of the investment climate ushered in by the Petroleum Indiustry Act (PIA) to demonstrate transformational leadership in the sector.

With the recent award as the safest and most peaceful state in the oil and gas business in Nigeria by the Nigeria Oil and Gas Forum in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Delta state’s commitment to peace and development in the oil and gas sector is not only unwavering but unparalleled.

It is therefore imperative that we translate these commitments to tangible investments in the oil and gas sector towards providing jobs to our teeming, restless youths in the state.

The Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas headed by Olorogun Vincent Oyibode is re-positioned to drive the new agenda and has the mandate to liaise with the Federal Government Committee on Minerals

Resources and Environment in connection with the development of oil mineral resources in the state, promotion of oil and gas investments in the state and to monitor the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act in the state as well as the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility by all companies in the oil and gas sector.

Another very critical function of the ministry is to collaborate with the Ministry of Information to carry out enlightenment of the oil and gas producing communities and other stakeholders on development in the oil and gas industry.

The ministry also has the mandate to act as the representative of the state to participate in

bidding for oil blocks and other investment openings in the oil and gas industry.

In promoting industrial harmony, the ministry is to initiate strategies that will promote good community relations among the oil and gas producing communities of the state; maintain a comprehensive list of multi-national and local oil and gas companies operating in the state.

The state government must as a matter of priority key into the energy transition agenda of the federal government and take advantage of the comparative abundance of natural gas in the state to re-invigorate the revenue base and provide energy for industrial revolution in the state.It is also imperative that an energy masterplan should be developed with a robust plan to collaborate with local and international donors towards it’s short and medium plan implementation.

No doubt, His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is on the threshold of edging his name in gold as he transforms the state as the “pinnacle of safety and prosperity in Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape”.

Nejuvie Ibru writes from Asaba, Delta State

