Pupils Escape Death As Rainstorm Blows Off School Roof In Sapele

LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Pupils of Uherevie Primary School in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have escaped death with heavy rainstorm blowing off the roof of the school.

Teachers and the pupils had gone to the school for the day’s activities only to meet half of the school building without roof as wind that accompanied the heavy downpour the night before had blown off the roof.

Parents of the pupils were full of joy and thanks to God that the incident took place at night and not during school hours as it could have resulted in some casualties.

The pupils were confused as to where to gather for study and were seen removing debris from their classrooms, while some others sat on their seats receiving lectures in the roofless building under the scotching Sun.

As at the time of visit, the Head Teacher was not on seat, but speaking with him through a telephone call, he said that the school authority had written to the appropriate authorities in the state over the unfortunate incident, requesting for immediate assistance towards roofing the damaged part of the school building.