PTI Undergraduate Electrocuted While Installing Solar Panels In Warri

LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A final year student of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State has been electrocuted while installing solar panels on a one-storey building.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the gory incident occurred in a business location close to a commercial bank at the Warri Garage Area on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Witnesses told journalists that the aluminium ladder used by the student in climbing up to the position he intended to install the solar panels was magnetised by the high-tension wires linking a neighbouring commercial bank.

Consequently, he reportedly got electrocuted in the process, witnesses said.

It was further gathered that a gallant passerby, on noticing the ugly development, instantly used a long dry plank to hit the aluminium ladder thus successfully detaching it from the vibrating high-tension wires, to which the young man had stuck unconsciously.

The final-year PTI student who was said to be writing his final project at the time of the incident was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic for treatment.

He reportedly gave up the ghost shortly on arrival at the private clinic.

Meanwhile, the remains of the late student who resided with his parents at the nearby Bowen Avenue area have been reportedly laid to rest in his country home in one of the South-East states on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Punch

