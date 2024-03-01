Protester Block Benin-Asaba Expressway As Stray Bullet By Police Kills Man In PoS Stand

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 1ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Chaos erupted on the Benin-Asaba Expressway on Wednesday, near Iguomo Junction, as a stray bullet allegedly fired by the police claimed the life of an unidentified man at a Point of Sale (PoS) stand.

The victim had been in the process of sending N4000 to his wife in the village when the tragic incident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the police were present in the area to apprehend suspected hoodlums, leading to a confrontation with local youths.

During the commotion, shots were fired, and a stray bullet struck the victim, resulting in his immediate death.

The incident triggered an outpouring of anger from residents, who swiftly blocked the Benin-Asaba Expressway.

Protesters, armed with sticks and machetes, created barricades and set bonfires on the highway, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded.

“The victim had just transferred the sum of N4000 to his wife. Upon hearing the commotion outside, he sought cover and ended up being hit by the stray bullet,” explained a source in the area.

The protest continued the following day, with angry youths venting their frustration and vandalizing police vehicles passing through the area.

The blockade resulted in significant traffic disruption, affecting incoming and outgoing commuters along the expressway.

Confirming the incident, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, acknowledged the ongoing investigation to identify those involved in the police operation.

He also said authorities are working to restore order and address the grievances of the aggrieved community.

