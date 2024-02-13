Protest Rocks  Urhobo Community Over Alleged Release Of Murder Suspect By Police

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of youths in Ogharefe community in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State on Monday protested over the ‘release’ one Samson, one of the three arrested suspects in connection with the alleged murder of one Kelly Onojaiyefe, a furniture apprentice.

It was learnt that the 29 year-old Kelly was reportedly stabbed several times on his body and hit by plank on his head on the fateful day.

According to sources, the deceased bled to death after sustaining injuries from the stabbing while fighting with one of his apprentice colleagues two weeks ago in Ogharefe town, the headquarters of the council.

The late Kelly died on January 29, 2024, in what the family suspected to be an organised killing by people working with him at a Furniture Shop in Ogharefe.

He was said to have lost his life even before he could get to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed several times on his body and hit by wooden object on his head during a fight, which the family suspected was carried out by two or three of his colleagues.

It was gathered that soon after Onojaiyefe dropped dead, the Shop owner, one Mr Samson, appeared, rushed to Ogharefe Police Station, alongside one other person to make an entry.

Mr Samson was said to have reported at the police division that Kelly Onojaiyefe fell down after he was hit with a wooden object by the man he brought to the station while they were fighting over who gain possession to a charging point inside the shop.

It was reliable gathered that during investigation by the Police in Ogharefe, one other apprentice in the shop confessed that the shop owner, Samson, prevented people from separating the fight.

The confession led to the Police in Ogharefe, to detain Samson and the other suspect, who were later transferred to the State Police headquarters in Asaba, the state capital, last week.

It was learnt that the shop owner, Samson, was released a day later at the force headquarters in Asaba even when the deceased family was told by the Police to carry out autopsy.

The release of Samson, however, infuriated the family and some youths in the community who started nursing “compromise” by the Police in Asaba, alleging that the release of one of the prime suspects, Mr. Samson would jeopardize the entire process of them getting justice for the killing of their son.

It was learnt that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Abaniwonda Olufemi has ordered for the re-arrest of the shop owner following the protest by the family and the youths who bent on getting justice at all course.

It was also learnt that in December, 2023, the late Kelly Onojaiyefe accused his master, Samson, of sidelining him any time he wants to teach all the apprentices new techniques about the work.

The deceased uncle, Mr Gowon Akpodonor, said he was in Ogharafe during the Christmas break, when he settled some issues between the late Kelly Onojaiyefe and the shop owner.

When contacted, the Police image maker, Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying the deceased was allegedly killed by plank while fighting with his colleague at the workshop.

He said one of the Suspects was still cooling off at the Police cell in Asaba, the State capital.

The Discovery

