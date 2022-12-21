Principal Appeals For Release Of Approved N10m For Mission Schools

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Principal of St, Pius Xth Grammar School at Onicha Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Anthony Banye, has appealed to the state government to release the N10m grant approved for mission secondary schools across the state, six months ago.

Rev. Fr. Banye made the appeal in his office during an interactive session with newsmen, saying that the appeal had become necessary as the gesture was lauded by all the concerned principals of the school ls.

He used the opportunity to remind the governor that the schools concerned would appreciate early release of the fund without any further delay.

In another development, the principal similarly called on the Onicha Ugbo Community to urgently take responsibility of extending electricity supply to the school from the public power source .

He decried the noncommittal attitude of the people as they were not showing sufficient interest in the overall development of the great institution, even though it had been handed over to the Catholic mission.

