Presidential Election: Okowa Leads Govs, Others In Protest March To INEC Office
LAGOS MARCH 6TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today embark on a peaceful protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.
The protest is not unconnected to the just concluded presidential election where the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was declared the president-elect.
Recall that different reactions have been trailing the election both from within the country and outside the country.
While some have expressed disappointment that the election was flawed, others especially the APC members and supporters, have commended the election, saying it was the best.
Some have also condemned the commission for conducting the worst election in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, noting that the February 25 election was marred by irregularities.
Recall that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had before the election, assured Nigerians that the election results would be transmitted directly from polling units to the commission’s server, but, unfortunately, this never happened, prompting many Nigerians to question INEC’s credibility and honesty.
In an urgent message on Sunday, the Director of Admin of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Amb. Ibrahim Bashir, invites PDP stakeholders for a protest march to INEC office today.
The protesters, who are expected to dress in black, will take off from PDP Legacy House, Maitama, and are expected to be led by governors and other party stakeholders.
Daily Independent