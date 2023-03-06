Presidential Election: Okowa Leads Govs, Others In Protest March To INEC Office

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 6TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Peoples Democratic Par­ty (PDP) will today embark on a peaceful protest to the Independent National Elec­toral Commission’s (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

The protest is not uncon­nected to the just concluded presidential election where the candidate of the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was declared the president-elect.

Recall that different reac­tions have been trailing the election both from within the country and outside the country.

While some have expressed disappointment that the elec­tion was flawed, others espe­cially the APC members and supporters, have commended the election, saying it was the best.

Some have also con­demned the commission for conducting the worst election in the history of Nigeria’s de­mocracy, noting that the Feb­ruary 25 election was marred by irregularities.

Recall that INEC Chair­man, Prof. Mahmood Yaku­bu, had before the election, assured Nigerians that the election results would be transmitted directly from polling units to the commis­sion’s server, but, unfortu­nately, this never happened, prompting many Nigerians to question INEC’s credibility and honesty.

In an urgent message on Sunday, the Director of Ad­min of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Amb. Ibrahim Bashir, invites PDP stakeholders for a protest march to INEC office today.

The protesters, who are ex­pected to dress in black, will take off from PDP Legacy House, Maitama, and are ex­pected to be led by governors and other party stakeholders.

Daily Independent