Popular Sapele Hotelier Allegedly Beaten To Death By His Two Children Over Side Chic

LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Emekeme Joseph popularly known as Semikolo the Chairman of Covenant Suites a hotel chain in Sapele Delta State and a Deacon of Winner’s Chapel is dead.

From a reliable source, the man fell gravely ill after his sons assaulted him. The sons who graduated from Covenant University it is alleged caught their father with a side chick and demanded a million naira bribe or they’ll inform their mom who was at the time holidaying in the United States. It is said that the father called off their bluff and true to their threat they reported the sleazy affair to their mother who was incensed. The next day the father dropped by at the Coca Cola depot of the wife and when the sons saw him they hounded him out of the place.

According to insiders, he angrily went home and seized the keys of the cars of the sons which drew their ire and they descended on him with blows and kicks. He called the police and the boys broke the head of one of the police men.

The boys were arrested and the father was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the father was deteriorating quickly and he was referred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he was fighting for his life.

The wife quickly flew back to the country and facilitated the release of the sons from the police custody and strangely discharged the husband against doctor’s advise from UBTH where he was in a coma and brought him home where he died.

Ufuoma Bernard

Copied from Goodlife Onoriode Atevure facebook page