Published On: Mon, Dec 6th, 2021

Police Rescue 63-Year-Old Abducted Woman, Arrest Suspect With Arms And Ammunition In Isoko Community

LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has rescued a 63-year-old woman and  arrested a suspected kidnapper,  Davidson Odigho in connection with her  abduction.

The police recovered one  Ak 47 rifle, nineteen (19) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one  magazine,  one pump action gun and  twenty- six (26) live  cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound  from the suspected kidnapper.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said on the 30/11/2021, at about 2200hrs, acting on  information received from a motorcyclist that a lady (Name withheld), age 63yrs of Ughelli town was seen with two boys armed with machetes in an isolated place along Irri-Aviara community road and suspects them to be kidnappers.

He  explained that the DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware  swiftly mobilized and led Police patrol teams in a combined effort with Irri vigilante and cordoned the surrounding bushes, adding  the hoodlums on sighting the police, abandoned the victim and escaped into the bush.

Edafe said investigation later revealed  that the victim was kidnapped on the 26/11/2021 at about 1830hrs  at Olori road Ughelli, Delta State on her way home.

He further stated that in an attempt to kidnap  one man (name withheld) who recently returned from Europe, disagreement ensued  among themselves which made  residents in the area who became suspicious to alert the vigilante.

According to him “The gallant DPO Oleh again led a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante to the area in a carefully planned operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Davidson Odigho ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Irri community in Oleh while other members of the gang  escaped in the white hilux.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the 63-year-old woman on 30/11/2021 and abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them.

“Suspect led  police operatives to his house where  one  Ak 47 rifle, nineteen (19) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one  magazine,  one pump action gun and  twenty- six (26) live  cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound were recovered.  Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

 

