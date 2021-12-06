Police Rescue 63-Year-Old Abducted Woman, Arrest Suspect With Arms And Ammunition In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has rescued a 63-year-old woman and arrested a suspected kidnapper, Davidson Odigho in connection with her abduction.

The police recovered one Ak 47 rifle, nineteen (19) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one magazine, one pump action gun and twenty- six (26) live cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound from the suspected kidnapper.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said on the 30/11/2021, at about 2200hrs, acting on information received from a motorcyclist that a lady (Name withheld), age 63yrs of Ughelli town was seen with two boys armed with machetes in an isolated place along Irri-Aviara community road and suspects them to be kidnappers.

He explained that the DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware swiftly mobilized and led Police patrol teams in a combined effort with Irri vigilante and cordoned the surrounding bushes, adding the hoodlums on sighting the police, abandoned the victim and escaped into the bush.

Edafe said investigation later revealed that the victim was kidnapped on the 26/11/2021 at about 1830hrs at Olori road Ughelli, Delta State on her way home.

He further stated that in an attempt to kidnap one man (name withheld) who recently returned from Europe, disagreement ensued among themselves which made residents in the area who became suspicious to alert the vigilante.

According to him “The gallant DPO Oleh again led a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante to the area in a carefully planned operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Davidson Odigho ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Irri community in Oleh while other members of the gang escaped in the white hilux.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the 63-year-old woman on 30/11/2021 and abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them.

“Suspect led police operatives to his house where one Ak 47 rifle, nineteen (19) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one magazine, one pump action gun and twenty- six (26) live cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”