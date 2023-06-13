Police Kill One Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest One, Rescue Abducted Victim In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operative on June 11th, 2023 killed one suspected kidnapper, arrested one and rescued abducted victim inUrhobo community of Abraka, Delta State.

Giving account of how the police achieved the feat in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Adafe, the police stated that on that fateful day at about 2109hrs, operatives of Abraka police station led by the DPO SP Fabian Ayameh, while on routine patrol along campus III road Abraka, Ethiope East LGA, were alerted of a kidnap incident at a filling station in Abraka by a gang of four armed men operating in a silver coloured Lexus SUV with reg. no. KSF 315 HF.

According to the statement, “ The team swiftly mobilized and went on the trail of the kidnappers. The suspects on noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape, and the police responded bravely. Due to the superior firepower of the police, their operational vehicle was successfully demobilized which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim, jumped out of the vehicle, took to their heels running in different directions while firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

“The combat ready policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and successfully neutralized one of them, arrested one other with serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped. One AK 47 rifle with breech no 06571 without magazine was recovered. The victim who was kidnapped at the filling station has since been reunited with his family. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspect is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Wale Abass, while commending the DPO Abraka and his men for their courage and achievement, admonished them to sustain the tempo.

He also assured Deltans that the command will continue to sustain peace and security in the state and also reiterated that Delta state will be very hot for criminals until they quit or relocate as the state will never be a safe haven for them.