Police Kill One Suspected Keke Robber, Arrest Three Kid Robbers In Warri

LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operative has neutralized one suspected keke robber and arrested three suspected kid robber in Warri Delta state.

The killing of the robber and arrest of the two suspected teenage robbers came as a result of distressed call received by the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri, Delta State about an armed robbery operation at Giwamu junction Warri.

During the attack one police undercover operative who was at the scene sighted one of the suspects and later trailed him to a Suya spot at Enerhen Junction. Consequently, the DPO ‘B’ Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi acting on the directive of the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass embarked on an intelligence-led operation alongside his men and arrested one Gift Peace aged 14yrs at the said Suya spot at Enerhen junction.

The teenager confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang that terrorizes Warri and its environs, adding that he has been in the act since he was seven years old. He mentioned other members and thus took the detectives to their hideout.

The gang members upon sighting the police opened fire from their unregistered operational tricycle and due response was given to their hostility. In the process, one of the suspects who was later identified as the leader of the gang sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped. He was taken to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead by the doctor.

The exhibit recovered include the operational tricycle of the gang, one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun with stocked expended cartridges, and three live cartridges.

Two male gang members: Idigbe Osreis (19) and Idigbe Perfect (16) were later arrested at their hideout.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect said efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing member, and also to recover more of their operational arms.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass, while emphasizing the necessity of adequate parenting as an essentiality in the fight against crime, adviced that parents should be alive to their responsibilities by safeguarding the future of their wards by monitoring and teaching them valuable precautionary lessons that will help them avoid bad companies and hence stay away from criminal activities.

