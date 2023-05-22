Police Invite Delta Prince, Nwoko, 23 Others For Alleged Murder, Criminal Conspiracy

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-The Nigeria Police Force has invited Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko and 23 others for their alleged involvement in murder and criminal conspiracy.

This is contained in an invitation letter dated May 5, 2023, and addressed to Prince Chukwunoso by ACP Alex O. Ebbah, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko is a Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The police said in the letter that Prince Chukwunonso’s name and the names of other suspects “feature prominently” in the murder case.

Other suspected people are Prince Ejimofor Nwoko, Oke Ifejoku, Akihomo Omezi, Nwoichie Agliga aka Leight, Emeka Onyebondu, Godwin Akaba alias Deputy, Dennis Nwoko, Omonyi Esoniye, Ndudi Chijume, Chejume Ochai, Aboy aka Mandela, Okor Okwenkwor, Adim Nwafor, Onyesi Isuzor, Ezedwror Ehdonam, Eiedume Okechukwu, Chibutu Ndidi, Okoh Ugon, Sunday Black, Emeka Nkpuluk, Ochem Nnamdi, Nnamdi Arinze and Chuks Nwoche.

The letter mandated the suspects to appear before the state commissioner of police for interrogation on the 22nd of May, 2023.

The letter reads: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy and murder in which your name features prominently.

“In furtherance to the ongoing investigation, you are kindly requested to interview the Commissioner of Police, Homicide Section, on the 22nd of May, 2023, by 10am.

“You are further requested to come along with the following persons who are your subjects/community members.

“Accept the warmest regards of the Deputy Inspector General Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja, please.”

Meanwhile, in June 2020, the police also arrested Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko for alleged murder.

