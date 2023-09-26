Police Inspector’s Son Allegedly Stabs Boy To Death In Flees, Father Arrested

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The son of a serving police inspector, Ogbantu, has reportedly stabbed a boy, Onyebuchi Ernest Emeka, to death in Warri, Delta State.

The suspect, Destiny Ogbantu, fled the scene of the incident.

The incident occurred at the Police Barracks near “A” Division and the Warri Area Command on Friday, the 22nd of September, at about 6 pm.

Details as to why the suspect stabbed the victim to death are still sketchy at the time of this report.

It was gathered that the deceased came to the police barracks when the suspect saw him.

He was confronted by the suspect, and a serious argument ensued, leading to a fight between both of them.

A source claimed the suspect ran upstairs in the “D” block apartment, picked up a knife and a dagger, chased the deceased, who ran for his dear life until he fell, and then stabbed him countless times.

The deceased was rushed to Lily Hospital, where he died as a result of the bodily injuries he sustained from the stabs.

At the time of this report, the said inspector had been arrested by the police on the order of the area commander.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with DAILY POST in Warri.

The police image maker said, “It’s confirmed.”

