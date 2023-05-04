Police Declare War On Kidnappers Terrorizing Warri, Ughelli Environs, Kill One, Arrest Five

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police command said it has declared war of armed robbers and kidnappers terrorizing Warri, Ughelli and its environs.

To achieve the declaration on the criminals, the Deputy Commissioner of police operations DCP Johnson Adenola on May 3rd, 2023 brainstormed with key officers in the Command where strategies were mapped out to nip the activities of crominals in the bud. Thus, tactical commanders were directed to proceed to Ughelli and Warri alongside their men to reinforce the divisions.

This effort paid off when the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi on may 4th, 2023 at about 0013hours, received a distress call that some armed robbers snatched a black Lexus car along Warri-Sapele road and have been robbing innocent citizens with the said car. The DPO swiftly mobilized and led a striking force team of the Division, trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them. The hoodlums upon sighting the police exchanged firing with team. The hoodlums, numbering about four, escaped into the bush while firing at the police but one of them was hit and fatally wounded. The injured suspect gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges, one suspected stolen vehicle with reg. no PYN 595 PW were recovered.

In another development, on may 1st, 2023 at about 2200 hours, as a proactive measure, the DPO Ughelli division led police operatives to patrol along Ughelli/Asaba road, during which, they intercepted one Odogun Ifeanyi ‘m’ 36yrs and one other suspect and when search was conducted on them, one locally made single barrel gun with four live cartridges, one jack knife were recovered. On the same date, the DPO and his men also arrested one Ediri Omote ‘m’ age 45 years, and two others, and one locally made single barrel gun with nine expended cartridges were recovered from them.

The DCP operations assure Deltans that the command will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality while appealing to Deltans to help the command in the area of information. The Police rely heavily on information from the public, and it is expected that any suspicious persons or movements will be promptly reported to the police.

The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

