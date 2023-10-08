Pinnick Slams Davido For Refusing  To Perform In Warri After Receiving $94,600

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amaju Pinnick, a former president of the NFF and a member of the FIFA Organising Committee, publicly criticized the well-known Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, for breaching his agreement to perform at his event “Warri Again” despite having received a sizable payment of $94,600.

Pinnick publicly expressed his disappointment about the superstar’s absence from the event on Friday, October 6, in a video that has since gone viral.

While on stage, the well-known individual criticized the singer by highlighting the fact that he had paid a staggering $94,600 for his appearance at the event.

Vidverto PlayerHe also highlighted the arrangement of a chartered plane to transport Davido and his entourage to the state, underscoring that this payment had been made as early as April 6th, 2023.

Pinnick bemoaned the fact that Davido had disregarded the city of Warri by going silent after being paid such a sizable money for his performance.

He also compared Davido unfavorably to Burna Boy in terms of his prominence in the music business and accused him of having an overinflated ego.

Pinnick continued by saying that Buzzing Rapper Shallipopi ended up taking his spot as the main attraction.

