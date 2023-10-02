Photos As Malcolm Omirhobo  Storms Umalokun Festival Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a colourful scene when a legal luminary and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo stormed his home town of Ughelli in Delta State to celebrate the annual feast of Umalokun festival with his people.

The legal luminary dropped his legal gown and decked on the traditional regalia of the festival. He painted his face in the traditional form and danced around the city with other celebrants. He was also part of those who visited the shrine to pay homage.

The Umalokun festival is a feast lined up on the eight day of the Iyeri festival which is celebrated annually in the month of September in Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State. It is the most popular among the festivals celebrated in the kingdom.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com