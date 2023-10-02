1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Oct 2nd, 2023

Photos As Malcolm Omirhobo  Storms Umalokun Festival Ughelli

MALOKU 2

 

LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a colourful scene when a legal luminary and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo stormed his home town of  Ughelli in  Delta State to celebrate the annual feast of Umalokun festival with his people.

The legal luminary dropped his legal  gown and decked on the traditional  regalia of the festival. He painted his face in the traditional form and danced around the city with other celebrants. He was also part of those who visited the shrine to pay homage.

MALOKU 3

The  Umalokun festival  is a feast lined up on the eight  day of  the Iyeri festival which is celebrated annually in the month of September in Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State. It  is the most popular among the festivals celebrated in  the kingdom.

MALOKU 1

MALOKU 4

MALOKU 5

MALOKU 6

