PDP Ughelli North, South Inaugurate Campaign Committees, Members Urged To Hunt For Voters

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In concerted effort to adequately prepare for the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party in both Ughelli North and South have formally inaugurated their campaign committees respectively.

Inaugurating the Ughelli North chapter, Thursday, the party chairman, Pastor Jess Namuoja urged those inaugurated to discharge their duties effectively adding that the coming elections would be unique and therefore requires more practical approach to tackle.

According to the Ughelli North PDP chairperson, ” Your inauguration today is a call to duty.

Elections are conducted at the unit levels as such you are to work on eligible voters at your various wards and units and sensitize them on the need to embrace the PDP. You are not to go home sit down but move from door to door to win voters for the party.”

Other speakers at the inauguration ceremony which held at Ughelli Main garage included Chief Terry Naoh, Hon Samuel Marienre and Chief Ovie Agas among others.

Responding on behalf of those inaugurated for the Ughelli constituency 2, was Chief Jaro Egbo, coordinator of the campaign committees.

In his acceptance, speech, Jaro appreciated the party for the privilage giving him and the entire team to serve the party on pre election weeks just as he promised to deploy all available arsenal to deliver on the mandate giving them.

In the same vein, Hon D.M. Oshetigho chairman of the party in Ughelli South has also inaugurated the campaign committees with a charge to persuade and mobilize new members into the party.

Among those who were present at the Ughelli South ceremony were Hon Festus Utuama, the House of Assembly candidate, Barr Mrakpor, Chief Joe Unuame, and Chief Emma Aguaravwodo among others.