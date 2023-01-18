Paternity Suit: Woman In Delta Court, Tells Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu To Come For His Son

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 47-year-old woman, Grace Moses, appeared before a Delta State High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Delta State, on Tuesday, calling on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come for his alleged child.

Addressing journalists shortly after the court adjourned the case involving the governor and her son, Emmanuel, the woman said, “My message to Sanwo-Olu is, he should come and have his child. The baby is grown up. He is troubling me. If not for God, I would have been dead by now.

“Because of the pregnancy I couldn’t go to school due to pressure from my mother who chased me out of the house because they had waited for Sanwo-Olu to no avail.

“In my bid to abort the pregnancy, i drank “lime, but E no gree commot.

“I started selling pig for people and got paid N150 which I used for the upkeep of myself and the baby. The baby is now grown and he’s threatening to kill me if I do not show him his father.”

The woman claimed that she met the Lagos State governor in 1995 when he was 19.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was working with an oil company, Saipem, at Ubogo Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State at that time.

“We began a relationship which resulted in pregnancy. The governor took me to a hospital in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area where he terminated the pregnancy.”

The woman who spoke in pidgin English said, “After few days, Sanwo-Olu also had sex with me which resulted in another pregnancy.”

“Since then, Sanwo-Olu abandoned me and travelled out of the state on the grounds that he was transferred to work in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“I was left to carry the pregnancy and delivered the baby all alone without the assistance of Sanwo-Olu and any member of his family.

“I told my son, Emanuel Sanwo-Olu that his father is not a cripple. Up till now, he has refused to grant me and his son, Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu audience.”

Speaking to newsmen, Emmanuel said Sanwo-Olu has not reached out to him, adding that his attempts to meet him were unsuccessful.

Emmanuel said “I’m not after my father because he has money or he is now the governor of Lagos State. I just want to know that he is my father.

“My mother told me how she met with my father, Babajide Sanwo-Olu many years ago.,

“I am not seeing anybody as my father’s relatives. I am bothered about it because my friends are mocking me.”

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to February 13, 2023 for hearing.

Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins, counsel for Emmanuel, and his mother, said Sanwo-Olu had filed for preliminary objections that he is immune in the matter as a governor.

Daily Trust