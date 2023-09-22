Pastor Escapes Lynching For Allegedly Hacking Young Girl To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-One Pastor Alex Itedjere has reportedly killed a young girl in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The remains of the victim were discovered in the pastor’s house.

The cleric butchered the young girl with a machete, DAILY POST learnt.

Details as to why he killed the deceased was still sketchy as of the time of this report.

At the moment, angry youths in the community have come out to avenge the death of the young girl.

They were on the verge of lynching the cleric but for the timely intervention of the police.

A human right activist, Comrade Israel Joe is demanding justice for the young girl.

He called on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass to immediately investigate and prosecute the suspect in line with the laws of the land.

DailyPost

