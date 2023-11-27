Passengers Fume As Abuja Bound Aircraft ‘Mistakenly’ Lands In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A user on the microblogging platform, X, identified as @dawisu called out United Nigeria Airlines over a careless action that cost their passengers their time.

According to the passenger, the flight left Lagos State for Abuja only to land in Asaba as a result of a wrong flight plan handed to the pilot.

Sharing a picture of the passengers clearly infuriated, the Nigerian man mocked the airline for probably landing them in another state as the flight took off a second time.

“Nigeria my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on

@flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given wrong flight plan from Lagos ?????.

We are departing Asaba now, I pray we don’t land in Osogbo next! ?????,” he wrote.

Reactions trailing aircraft that mistakenly landed in Asaba instead of Abuja

levyngrey said: “The most avoidable mistake always happen in Nigeria.”

Mansaah_Musa penned: “Asaba, Abuja all na Nigeria you dey. Thank God say no be cotonou dem carry una go ????.”

brandybride_ stated: “Nothing in this country will shock me again.”

Sir_Algon opined: “Asaba and Abuja is almost the same brother ?”

