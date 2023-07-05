Parents Urge Oborevwori  To Intervene In Exorbitant School Fees, Extortions At Delta School Of Health, Ofuoma 

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor , Rt Hon Sherriff Oborevwori has been urged by parents of students of the. state owned Delta State College of Health Technology, Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State to urgently intervene in the alleged exorbitant fees as well as extortion of students by the school management.

According to a parent Mr Philip Nwo (not real name),incoming students are made to cough out a whopping N238,000 as school fees excluding a N10,000 acceptance fee and an additional N45,000 for school accommodation which is optional .

Our checks reveal that the admission forms officially sold for N19, 000, but were sold by agents of the school to parents as high as N35, 000.

As a matter of fact, most parents who bought forms late were not given past questions booklet that was supposed to be part of the admission form. As against the state nursing school forms that were sold for only N15,000 without agents.

The Delta State College of Health Technology, Ofuoma has become notorious for all kinds of corruption without any form of checks even as parents call Governor Sherriff Obirevwiri to embark on immediate face lit of the school.

A source told this reporter that the racketeering of admission and extortions of students by lecturers are well known to the school authority as they are beneficiary of the rot eating deep in the college.

The indiscriminate sale of admission forms to raise money without commensurate standard facilities in the school calls for concern.

Another source also told this reporter that some courses in the school are regarded as highly competitive such as community health, pharmacy and medical laboratory. Admission slots for these category are sold for N300, 000. The same also applies to the state nursing school admission were slots are sold as high asN750,000.

The situation at Ofuoma is so bad that students are now weary of charges and extortion by lecturers forcing indigent students to withdraw from studying.