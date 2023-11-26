Panic In Urhobo Community As Mob Beats Vigilante Boss To Death For Killing Colleague

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is tension in Ughevwughe community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, as the vigilante Chairman was allegedly beaten to death for accidentally killing his colleague at a burial ceremony.

It was gathered the deceased vigilante chairman, identified as Lucky, was shooting sporadically at a burial ceremony of a Chief Priest on Saturday, when one of the bullets hits his colleague, Mr. Emmanuel, whose surname could not be ascertained.

According to sources, “There was a burial ceremony of the community Chief Priest and the vigilante Chairman came and started shooting, in the process a stray bullet hits another vigilante person, Emmanuel.

“He died immediately from the gun shot and his family members mobilised to the house of the vigilante Chairman, where he was beaten to death as retaliation.”

A senior security source from the state Police Command confirm the incident.

The security source said: “They were in a burial, the vigilantes Chairman, Lucky, shot sporadically and a bullet hit a fellow member of the vigilantes, Emmanuel.

“This resulted in the death of Emmanuel and consequently the family of Emmanuel mobilised and beat up the vigilante Chairman, Lucky, to death.

“There is tension in the area and police have been drafted to the community to ensure peace,” the security source revealed.

Contacted on phone, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe could not respond to messages at press time.

